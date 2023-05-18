Spring has finally sprung in Carver and now is as good a time as any to share a few updates about what is going on in our community.
First, a quick update about flooding. Earlier this week, for the second time in as many months, we closed Riverside Park due to the rising Minnesota River. We’ve also closed storm water gates and activated pumping stations, all in an effort to protect our historic downtown dry from floodwaters.
In a parallel path to our flood response, I am continuing to advocate on behalf of the city to seek funding for Carver’s Levee Improvement Project. This estimated $12 million project has the end goal of certifying Carver’s levee, to protect our community from the Minnesota River for generations to come. To date, the city has been awarded more than $2.7 million in grants for the project. While this is a start, I’m hopeful the Legislature will come to an agreement on a bonding bill this session, and that it will include additional funds for the Levee Improvement Project.
Next, the Spring Safety Event and Bike Rodeo will take place this Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.–noon at the Carver Fire Station, 801 Jonathan Carver Parkway. This fun event for kiddos will have a bike obstacle course, safety tips, helmet fitting, bike and car seat safety checks by professionals and more!
New this year: the first of two Yard and Garden Organic Waste Events will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m.–noon at Carver Station, 1607 Hartwell Drive. This will give residents from the city of Carver the opportunity to drop off items including leaves, grass clippings, garden waste, brush and branches at no cost. The second event will take place on a to be determined date this fall.
One of my favorite events of the summer is the Carver Farmers Market, which will take place weekly from 3–6 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning June 20 and running through Sept. 26. Once again this year it will take place at Carver Station, 1607 Hartwell Drive. For more information, including vendor details, check out Facebook.com/CarverMnFarmersMarket.
Finally, it’s never too early to start planning for Steamboat Days. This three day, annual festival always takes place the weekend after Labor Day, which is Sept. 8–10 this year. For more information, including a detailed schedule of each day’s events, go to CarverSteamboatDays.info.
If you have questions, comments or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I can be reached at CJohnson@CityOfCarver.com. Additionally, there’s a “Report a Concern” button on CityOfCarver.com where you can ask a question, report a concern or inquire about any other non-urgent issue. As always, I look forward to hearing from you!
Courtney Johnson is the mayor of the city of Carver. She welcomes questions or comments, and can be reached at cjohnson@cityofcarver.com. Follow Johnson on Facebook (@CarverMayorCourtney) and Instagram (@Carver_Mayor_Courtney).