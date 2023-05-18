In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation naming May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and established National Police Week during the week of May 15. This week offers an opportunity to remember peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. In the decades since its inception, this time to honor the fallen now includes thousands attending events in the nation’s Capital as well as events held at state and local levels.
Recent tragic events have taken the lives of officers from Minnesota and Wisconsin. These officers dedicated their lives to public service and their communities. The week of May 15 gives us an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of all fallen officers and the positive impact they had in their communities.
In addition to honoring the fallen, National Police Week gives us the chance to reflect on the importance of supporting peace officers in our communities. It’s a time to emphasize the importance of peer support, career development, and agency morale.
Our peace officers serve the community in many forms and are called to respond to all types of situations. Officers who perform these duties often do so with a degree of self-sacrifice. They are personally invested in Chaska being a safe and welcoming city. Many of them are your neighbors, friends, or acquaintances. If you were to ask our officers why they decided to become peace officers, most will say they were driven by the desire to help others and make a positive difference.
Peace officers will not be able to change the world, but they do have the opportunity to affect positive outcomes in individual’s lives. This is done through compassion, empathy, and an authentic commitment to public service.
The members of the Chaska Police Department take pride in our mission: “Serve. Protect.” This mission was developed by police staff, and it guides every interaction we have in the community. Our many forms of community engagement and partnership remain a top priority. That’s why you see our investment in creating opportunities for community members to have positive interactions with our staff. We hold events like Safety Camp, Night to Unite, Coffee with a Cop, Bus Stop Tuesdays, Citizens Academy, and youth sports programs. Recently, we have created programs to better serve those with disabilities in our community.
While we continue to build our engagement programs, I believe our everyday interactions are equally important. Whether on a call for service or during a spontaneous conversation, all members of our agency are ambassadors for community engagement. The commitment and willingness to foster positive relationships organically is a foundational step of successful community policing. It also makes a significant difference when members of the community are willing to engage. When our officers and community members can interact in a positive way, it builds a connection. These connections make it possible for our agency to be successful in fulfilling our mission statement.
Prior to becoming a Chaska Rotarian, I was intrigued by one of Rotary’s mottos: “Service Above Self.” This involves giving one’s time and talents to help others. Having grown up in a law enforcement family and serving myself as an officer for 16 years, this motto resonated with me.
Service in the community can take many forms. Whether being performed by a public servant, community member or Rotarian, service work is vital for every healthy community.
This May 15 marks the beginning of another Police Memorial Week, which is a time of remembrance for peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. This year to date has been especially tragic in our region. It is also a time to reflect on how we can support our peace officers as they serve us. One of the easiest ways to do this is to get to know your local peace officers and help affirm our mutual commitment of community partnership and engagement. If you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, you can find out more about our upcoming events and ways to get to know us. The strength of any community is service and involvement. Please join us!
Ryan Seibert is the chief of police for the city of Chaska and is a member of the Chaska Rotary Club. Prior to coming to Chaska in April 2020, Seibert was a captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department.