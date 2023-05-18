Ryan Seibert

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation naming May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and established National Police Week during the week of May 15. This week offers an opportunity to remember peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. In the decades since its inception, this time to honor the fallen now includes thousands attending events in the nation’s Capital as well as events held at state and local levels.

Recent tragic events have taken the lives of officers from Minnesota and Wisconsin. These officers dedicated their lives to public service and their communities. The week of May 15 gives us an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of all fallen officers and the positive impact they had in their communities.

Ryan Seibert is the chief of police for the city of Chaska and is a member of the Chaska Rotary Club. Prior to coming to Chaska in April 2020, Seibert was a captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department.

