Courtney Johnson

It has been a great summer in the City of Carver! While it isn’t quite over, the end is near. Here are a few updates I’d like to share as we head into fall.

In Carver, summer isn’t over until after Steamboat Days. This year Carver’s annual celebration will take place Sept. 8–10. The event will include the traditional events including fire department water fights, car show, bands, fireworks and a parade. The 5K, which will benefit A.C.T. United, is back this year and will be on a new course, starting at Carver Station. Other new features of this year’s event include the Zoomobile, a cupcake walk and a wooden bat softball tournament. For all the details check out carversteamboatdays.info.

Courtney Johnson is the mayor of the city of Carver. She welcomes questions or comments, and can be reached at cjohnson@cityofcarver.com. Follow Johnson on Facebook (@CarverMayorCourtney) and Instagram (@Carver_Mayor_Courtney).

