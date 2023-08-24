It has been a great summer in the City of Carver! While it isn’t quite over, the end is near. Here are a few updates I’d like to share as we head into fall.
In Carver, summer isn’t over until after Steamboat Days. This year Carver’s annual celebration will take place Sept. 8–10. The event will include the traditional events including fire department water fights, car show, bands, fireworks and a parade. The 5K, which will benefit A.C.T. United, is back this year and will be on a new course, starting at Carver Station. Other new features of this year’s event include the Zoomobile, a cupcake walk and a wooden bat softball tournament. For all the details check out carversteamboatdays.info.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, during Steamboat Days I’ll be holding my quarterly Mayor’s Office Hours in Council Chambers at City Hall from 9–11 a.m. If you’re downtown Saturday morning for the car show or the Minnesota Marketplace, stop by and say “hi.”
In July, the 3.5 acre addition to Ironwood Park, which is located directly west of Carver Elementary, officially opened. The expanded park area includes a skate park, basketball court, pavilion, outdoor classroom, seating areas, water fountains (both for you and your four-legged friends!) and permanent yard games, including corn hole and ping pong.
Speaking of parks, last month we learned the City of Carver was awarded a $350,000 outdoor recreation grant from the Minnesota DNR for the future Creekside Park, which will be located near the intersection of JCP/CR 11 and Main Street West. This grant money, along with a 1:1 match of $350,000 from the City’s Park Dedication Fund, will fund phase one of the park, which will include a dog park, four pickle ball courts, trails, parking lot and other amenities. Construction on the park may begin as early as 2024.
During the 2023 legislative session the state of Minnesota’s bonding bill included a $6 million Flood Mitigation Grant for Carver’s Levee Improvement Project. This is the largest amount the city has received so far. To date, we’ve secured $8.8 million on the estimated $13 million project. The next steps will to get shovels in the ground and begin construction, which will likely begin in 2024/25.
Finally, after Minnesota legalized marijuana, Carver adopted an ordinance last month making the use of cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower potency edibles and/or hemp derived consumer products in a public place in our community a petty misdemeanor. This is similar to the restrictions on “open containers” of alcohol. The City of Carver was also one of the first communities to adopt an interim ordinance/moratorium prohibiting the operation of cannabis businesses in Carver through Jan. 1, 2025. This will allow the City time to study local regulation of cannabis businesses in Carver.
If you have questions, comments or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I can be reached via email at CJohnson@CityOfCarver.com or call/text me at 612-702-7703. As always, I look forward to hearing from you!
Courtney Johnson is the mayor of the city of Carver. She welcomes questions or comments, and can be reached at cjohnson@cityofcarver.com. Follow Johnson on Facebook (@CarverMayorCourtney) and Instagram (@Carver_Mayor_Courtney).