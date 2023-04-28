Matt Podhradsky

One of the things I’ve always enjoyed about living in Chaska is the many service organizations we have that are committed to making this such a great community to live in. Using the simple concept of “neighbor helping neighbor,” these organizations and their members have demonstrated that a community is strongest when its residents are concerned about the needs of others and focus energy on helping to “lift up” all within our community.

For nearly 60 years, one of the service organizations that has continued to meet this calling has been the Chaska Rotary Club. Founded in 1966, the Chaska Rotary Club has not only taken on addressing some of the many needs of people within our own community but has also been committed to addressing needs around the world with its commitment to international service.

Matt Podhradsky is the current President of the Chaska Rotary Club. He is the City Administrator for the City of Chaska, and President of the “Christmas in May, Chaska” program.

