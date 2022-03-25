The city of Carver has a great system of parks and trails. We’re fortunate to have some unique natural features and lots of outdoor space to explore and enjoy in our community.
Carver stands apart from many suburban communities with an estimated 50% of its overall land area preserved and protected as either public parks or natural habitat, including nearly 600 acres within the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. This month, I’m going to share more about what goes into the planning process for new parks in Carver.
In 2019, the council adopted the Parks Master Plan, a guiding document that supports and sets the framework for park development in the city of Carver through 2040. The Parks Master Plan contains lots of information, including details on future park needs and development.
Within the Parks Master Plan, four search areas have been identified, each which could develop into parks in the future.
One search area is downtown Carver. The area which has been identified for a future park is near the intersection of Broadway and Main, where a Public Services building/former fire station now stands.
The preliminary concept for the new downtown park includes a community gathering space featuring a splash pad. For development of a park to occur in this area, demolition of the building will be necessary. Right now, the downtown park isn’t expected to develop until 2026 at the earliest.
More immediately, construction on an expansion to Ironwood Park, which is located west of Carver Elementary, will begin in the spring. The 3.5-acre expansion will include a park pavilion, outdoor classroom, basketball court, skate park, seating areas throughout the park and permanent games, including cornhole and ping pong.
So, how are the planned future parks paid for? Construction of parks is paid for through the Park Dedication Fund. The Park Dedication Fund generates revenue from an annual contribution from the City’s General Fund (property taxes) and fees collected from new development.
Money from the Park Dedication Fund can only be used for the acquisition and development or improvement of parks, recreational facilities, playgrounds, trails, wetlands or open space based on the Parks Master Plan.
If you’re interested in checking out the Parks Master Plan, it can be found here.
If you have questions or comments about anything related to parks or any other topic, please don’t hesitate to reach out. As always, I look forward to hearing from you!