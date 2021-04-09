Editor's note: This letter was submitted on behalf of the Chaska Human Rights Commission.
Did you know that the Chaska Human Rights Commission has been around for over 20 years?
We’re guessing that was an eye opener for many of you, and that’s why we’re writing this letter. We want to give you a better idea of who we are and where we’re going.
The Chaska Human Rights Commission currently has 10 members who are appointed by the Chaska City Council. In February, we welcomed five new members and had our first meeting of 2021. If you missed it, you can watch it at www.chaskamn.com/youtube.
Our mission is to proactively partner with government, business, educators, religious, service and other organizations to promote a community of harmony and respect for the rights and dignity of all.
Chaska has grown in many ways since our first commission members met back in 2000. We have become a more diverse community, and we want to celebrate that diversity. Diversity is typically thought of in the lens of race and gender, but it also spans socioeconomic status, age, physical abilities, and much more.
As Chaska Human Rights commissioners, we want to nurture a space where diverse voices can be shared. We want to make sure no one in our community feels left out. We want to be a welcoming community for all.
While we have made strides, we still have a ways to go. With some of the incidents we have experienced the past few years, it is important to emphasis that there is no place for racism, hatred, or discrimination in our community.
In 2020, our commission met with the Chaska City Council to define a strategic plan to build on the ways we can be a respectful, engaging and inclusive community. Following that meeting, we created several goals.
- We want to proactively partner and engage with community members and groups. So many of our community members and groups have a passion for helping each other. We want to provide a platform to share their stories.
- We want to advise city staff and the City Council. As a commission, we bring diverse perspectives that can help guide city initiatives, communications and activities.
- We want to engage and educate our community. We want to get to know you better. Whether you belong to a local organization or are an individual who is serving our community, let’s have a conversation. Please reach out to us at hrc@chaskamn.com or join us at one of our meetings.
- We want to continue our ongoing efforts. Every year, we hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Breakfast and present the Chaska Human Rights Award. We also have a booth in River City Days.
We know these goals won’t be accomplished overnight. This kind of work takes time and effort. We are committed to the path ahead of us, and we hope you join us!