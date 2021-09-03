We’ve had a busy summer in the city of Carver and there’s lots to look forward to this fall. With that, I’d like to share a few updates.
We’re getting closer to transitioning out of road construction season in Carver. Last Friday the Jonathan Carver Parkway (JCP)/CR11 Improvement Project advanced to the final phase. The stretch of road, which had been closed since June, opened, and now Carver’s first roundabout is open.
This project has been in the planned since 2015 and it’s great to see it come to fruition, despite the inconvenient side effects of a major road construction project. The JCP Improvement Project will be complete by November.
Another sign of the changing seasons in Carver is Steamboat Days, which is held the weekend after Labor Day. After a year’s hiatus, Steamboat Days will be back Sept. 10-12.
The Steamboat Days Committee, a group of volunteers who put hundreds of hours into the planning and staffing of this great event, has a bunch of new things planned for this year’s celebration including a fishing contest, Wild West show and new food vendors. For all the details check out www.carversteamboatdays.info.
As we transition into the fall harvest season, you don’t want to miss the final month of the Carver Farmers’ Market. This is something new the city of Carver partnered with the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce on this year.
The weekly Farmers’ Market takes place on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. in Community Park (800 Sixth St. W.). The Farmers’ Market will run through Sept. 28, so don’t miss it! Follow @CarverMNFarmersMarket on Facebook for all the latest info and updates on vendors.
Despite the drought conditions we’ve experienced this summer, I’m continuing to work on the lengthy process of getting our levee certified. Last month Congressman Tom Emmer and members of his staff visited Carver to learn more about both the levee and our historic downtown, and the city of Carver’s need for federal funding to support this project.
I’m cautiously optimistic that once the federal infrastructure and budget bills are finalized, we’ll receive some funds for this project, which is so vital to our community.
Finally, while we’re in the midst of determining the 2022 budget, the city of Carver has been successful in receiving a bunch of grants recently. These grants will allow the city of Carver to make improvements to various elements of our community without having to pass these costs along to our taxpayers.
The grants we’ve been awarded include:
- $1,250,000 Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for construction on Sixth Street West. This project will include full depth pavement reclamation, enhancements to the storm sewer system, and pedestrian and bicycle mobility improvements along the corridor.
- $362,000 from Great River Greening for improvements to the future Creekside Park, including stream stabilization, removal of invasive species, seedings and plantings.
- $12,800 from the Minnesota Department of Health’s Source Water Protection Program to seal three test wells that were originally drilled in 2006 as part of a well search effort.
- $5,000 from the State Historic Preservation Office for a historic kiosk which will go in Community Park.
As you can see, there’s a lot going on in Carver. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I look forward to hearing from you!