One million people in the U.S. live with Parkinson’s disease (PD), the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s.
No two people with PD experience the same symptoms, responses to treatment or progression; and care partner experiences are equally unique. While caregiving comes with its own rewards, stress and burnout are common when caring for someone with a chronic illness.
November is National Family Caregivers Month, and I, along with Minnesota & Dakotas Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation invite everyone in Chaska to join our community as we honor the care partners in our lives this month.
Help us amplify Parkinson’s disease awareness and those who care for people living with PD. We invite care partners in the community to step into self-caregiving by visiting Parkinson.org/CaregiversMonth where they can access our Top 10 Essential Caregiver Resources and register for The Parkinson’s Foundation Care Partner Program, a free series of self-paced online courses designed with care partners in mind.
Together, we can make life better for people with PD and their care partners. Learn more through the Foundation Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636) or at Parkinson.org/CaregiversMonth.
Michael Fahning
Chaska