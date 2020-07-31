The opinion piece by Jeremiah Cox ("Taking steps to anti-racism," July 23) is an example of what is wrong with America today. He is a child preaching his ‘holier than thou’ views to his elders.
According to Cox, Columbus didn’t set out to discover a New World. Cox wants us to believe that Columbus was looking for a whole new populace to rape and kill!
I would like to say I am amazed by his ignorance, but this tripe is everywhere. A few weeks ago, I was talking to a Black Lives Matter protester who told me the police force was initially started to capture runaway slaves.
Another BLM protester who was shaming me for not wearing a mask to protect ‘the vulnerable,’ told me she supported abortion. Talk about not protecting the vulnerable!
Cox cited two local people of color as his racism references. I suggest he broaden his horizons by reading some of the following: Shelby Steele, Candace Owens, Thomas Solwell, Lil Wayne, Star Parker, and Lawrence Jones.
Crystal Quiring
Chaska