A prominent theme of the current Democrat presidential hopefuls is the idea that government should provide many basic services free of charge.
At times they are in competition to see who can promise more "free stuff." Unfortunately, this is an attractive premise for those who do not understand the economics of capitalism.
Democrats frequently highlight the inevitable "disparities," in order to label our present system as "unfair." Clearly, one factor of our "free market" system is the unequal distribution of wealth. However, this stimulates competition in the marketplace, which benefits both the consumer and producer. Undeterred, the Democrat "social justice warriors" forge ahead.
The Democrat promises of free college, free healthcare, limitless welfare, minimum wages, and even a guaranteed "living wage," should challenge our life experiences and personal values. This debate is no small issue as it cuts to the core of our entire societal structure. Yet the Democrats like to cite other countries as models for this conversion.
However, you won't hear the following development from the mainstream media and Democrats.
On March 8, 2019, the Finnish government collapsed amid massive debt. Prime Minister Juha Sipila and the entire cabinet resigned. Their policies of free healthcare, unlimited welfare, and a guaranteed livable wage became an insurmountable financial liability. The warning from Margaret Thatcher, former British prime minister, rings true — government did run out of "other people's money."
Another factor mentioned by the Finnish media was the 2016 policy of unlimited immigration — a model for Europe, they said. The goal to have an "open, linguistically and cultural international country" accelerated the economic downfall. No one accounted for the added financial burden of migrants incapable of sustaining themselves.
In a failed attempt to avoid pending doom, the elderly had their health benefits cut and were singled out for collapsing the system. Ignored were there their lifetime contributions to the nation. All this has remained hidden from the American electorate.
The parallel between Finland and what Democrats propose is self-evident. We must be aware of those patrons of socialism whose economic advocacy is unsustainable. The last thing we want is for Margaret Thatcher to be correct again.
Joe Polunc
Cologne