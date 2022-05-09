My name is Sienna White and I am a junior at Chaska High School. I am the organizer of 112% Kindness, a student-led high school community service group.
There are currently over 30 group members, ranging from freshmen to seniors from Chaska, Chanhassen, Holy Family and Southwest Christian High School.
We do various community service projects within our community, with some of our most recent projects including a park clean up, positive chalk art and cards for members in our community.
For the last two years, we have worked to make our community a better place, by doing a variety of different volunteer projects within the community.
We are currently doing our third annual school supplies drive to help students in our district who may not be able to afford supplies. We have over 10 schools on our needs list and we hope to reach all of their donation needs, but we need your help.
Education is so important, and without the ability to access the necessary supplies, many students won’t be able to succeed in school. With your help and generosity, we can change the lives of so many of these students within our own community, by providing equal opportunity to all students.
Please think about donating to help these students succeed this next school year.
For more ways on how to help, visit our website at https://112percentkindness.weebly.com, or check out our social media pages @112kindness.
Thank you for your support, and remember, everyone deserves to learn!
Sienna White
Chaska