In a few short days, with our two girls off to college, my wife and I will be relocating from Chaska to Prior Lake after 20 wonderful, privileged years.
This is a note of thanks. We are appreciative of this amazing community — a community that allowed us to grow and contribute our best and in return, afforded my family amazing opportunities and lifelong friends.
Looking back to 2000, we moved here in part due to the great diversity growing around us and community values that we held important: friendships and partnerships built between people who would respect and listen to one another, no matter where they came from or who they voted for. That is still true today, despite noise any of us can find on social media.
Our diversity and values are such tremendous assets; there are so many people here who care, and extend grace and kindness freely, without expectation, because it simply is the human thing to do.
We will remain especially grateful to our District 112 teachers, our wonderful Chaska basketball family, and countless volunteers who worked tirelessly to make a positive, inclusive difference in our community.
We will always wear our Chaska purple … and subscribe to the Herald! Thank you for the memories Chaska, we know your best is yet to come. As always, #SoarHawks!
Blake Herring
Prior Lake