In last week's column ("Brought together by a love of baseball"), I failed to mention a few important thank you’s related to the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
First, to Lloyd Mellberg and Jan Schmit for their diligent work on the scoreboard. It was simply outstanding!
Second to DDK Construction and Pat Pauly who helped with last-minute construction support for our new ticket booth. We were in dire straits related to getting it done in time for the tournament.
Pat provided construction support that got the booth done and provided a gathering spot, a clubhouse, for our ticket takers. It was a great addition to our park! And we can’t forget our painters: Emily, Eric, Brad, Yvonne and Cheryl Peterson. Thank you!
To Dale Welter and his display committee, we know the interest the displays of baseball players and teams draws from people looking up those they may know. It's pretty unique to our park and our hosting of tournaments. Thanks for that Dale!
Then a huge thank you to the City of Chaska Public Works Department headed up by Brian Jung. We can’t say enough about the support of these people, including Brian; Selmer Olson, who heads up the Parks Department; and Mike O’Connor, who heads up the Street Department. These people and their employees simply did a huge amount of work, and did it with a sense of pride for their work and the results they achieved. That speaks volumes about our city. It was special to experience and it absolutely made a difference in the success of the overall tournament.
I truly don’t believe any other town ball city has the positive partnership as we have with our city. We are very fortunate! Our park and our tournament results are testimonials to that fact. It’s one of the factors that make our community such a special place.
Thanks so much to Chaska Public Works! Please know how proud we are of all of you and your contributions to our tournament and its success.
I hope many of you may think about taking in a future Chaska Cubs game and experience what is a special small-town, affordable baseball experience, in a special place, for individuals and families alike.
Bob Roepke
Chaska Cubs Chair
Chaska