During the last two months life has drastically changed for most Americans. COVID-19 has changed much of our way of life.
But we are resilient and have discovered many new ways to do things. We can now enjoy music on the corner or from a balcony; exercise classes outside on the sidewalks; happy hour with friends over Zoom; tour museums in foreign countries online; pick up library books and meals curbside; and many, many more things.
We work online and attend classes online. So many things have had to change to keep the virus from defeating us.
We are now approaching an election. To keep citizens safe and still able to exercise their right to vote for the representatives of their choice, the way we vote must change.
Vote by mail has been proven to be a safe and effective way to elect our representatives. Prior to COVID-19, five states allowed voting by mail; since COVID-19, a number of additional states have instituted this process to protect voters.
No one wants to see what happened in Wisconsin happen anywhere else, and no one should have to endanger their own life or the lives of others to exercise their right to vote.
Those that oppose vote by mail cite voter fraud as the reason. Voter fraud in any form is very rare. There is no evidence of systemic problems in states that have used vote by mail for years. Oregon has had this system in place for 20 years.
It is time to protect our citizens and our right to vote by instituting a national vote by mail system.
While a national vote by mail bill is desperately needed to protect all U.S. citizens, here in Minnesota you can protect yourself with absentee voting. Minnesota allows “no excuse” absentee voting.
One request at MNvotes.org will provide you with absentee ballots for the primary on Aug. 11 and the national election on Nov. 3, 2020. It's simple and safe and you can request your ballots right now.
No one knows where COVID-19 is headed, or the future danger it presents, so act now to ensure your safe vote in November.
Judy Dunbar
Chaska