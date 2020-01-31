Last week’s paper featured a letter to the editor by Victoria Mayor Tom Funk ("Question meaning of 'equity'"). Funk's letter attacked the school district's equity work and follows the same sad partisan misinformation route that was taken by the "Vote No" groups during the referendum campaign last fall.
As an example of the misinformation, Funk's letter used the dog whistle of "Minneapolis community activists" who came to a meeting of the Equity Advisory Council over the summer. Who were these folks? Well, I checked, and they were — gasp! — officials from the YMCA and Marnita's Table, who held a widely praised event in Chaska last month.
Funk is also a candidate for State Senate in a contested race for the GOP endorsement. It's clear what is going on here. Attacking our schools with this sort of nonsense shouldn't be an acceptable tactic for getting elected to a higher office. And residents of Victoria should be angry that Funk is using his position as mayor to try and bully the leaders of our district in service of his own interests.
The actions of Funk and his partisan friends behind the anti-referendum efforts and the continuing anti-equity crusade speak far louder than their words. They still have nothing to offer to those children and families who have been harmed by racism in our schools. They still have no cogent plans for dealing with the real-world effects of the failed referendum that they worked to defeat.
And they still have no intent to bring this community together behind an approach that lifts all children regardless of their background.
Sean Olsen
Chaska