I have, for the last six or seven years, purchased $20 worth of school supplies from Target on its first school supplies sale to donate to Jonathan Elementary School.
I figure that if all residents in Chaska did the same, the teachers would not struggle with their task of educating our children and grandchildren. I am on a fixed income and my grandson will be entering second grade at Jonathan Elementary.
There are several families that can't afford these supplies, so it certainly won't make or break us to do our part to help our future residents to be prepared for their part in life and their future, whatever that may be. It is amazing what $20 will buy.
Pitch in and do your part.
Nora Peterson
Chaska