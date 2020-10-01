I am the volunteer for American Promise. We are a nonprofit cross-partisan national group working solely on an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that will allow Congress and the states to regulate campaign spending.
This effort has been ongoing since the passage of the Citizens United Supreme Court Ruling in 2010, however American Promise was formed in 2016 to ensure the movement is a bipartisan one. To that end, we work all over the state to educate Minnesotans about the amendment process and how it is our job as citizens of a self-governing nation to make sure our constitution works for all of us.
Our efforts have several layers, from passage of local government resolutions and requesting that candidates for office pledge to use their office to support the amendment, to a state resolution calling on Congress to act (20 states have done so).
All of this work is to prepare our state to ratify the amendment proposal expected to be sent to us by Congress by 2024. Currently there are two proposals in Congress, one of which we consider “viable,” meaning it has cross-partisan support in the House and a companion bill in the Senate.
The House bill, HJR2 has 221 cosponsors (we need 290) and the Senate bill, SJR51 has 47 cosponsors (we need 67). Support of the Minnesota Congressional delegation is divided on party line. However, many polls exist showing the a majority of Americans, regardless of party, support this amendment.
On Oct. 5, Jim Weygand will present America Promise’s request for the Carver City Council to adopt a resolution supporting a 28th Amendment to say that corporations are not persons, that only natural persons are endowed with Constitutional Rights, and that federal, state and local governments have the power to regulate contributions and expenditures for elections and campaigns.
In passing this resolution, the Carver City Council will be signaling to our state representatives that we want Minnesota to pass such a resolution too. Carver would join a number of Minnesota cities have already approved resolutions, including our neighbor Chaska.
Deb Mangen
Carver