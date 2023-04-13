Volunteering your time, energy, and resources makes the world a better place, makes the community a better community, and it makes us better versions of ourselves. Minnesota is home to many residents who give back to their communities by volunteering — in fact 40% of adults volunteer in some capacity! Nationally, April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, and it is a time to celebrate and recognize the volunteers that are continually working to improve our communities.
Southern Valley Alliance would not be able to provide the services we do without our dedicated and remarkable volunteers. Last year alone, our volunteers worked more than 2,700 hours on our 24/7 crisis line, at community events, facilitating support groups, and in other vital roles. The time these individuals have dedicated to our organization is truly invaluable to furthering the mission of SVA to end domestic violence in our community. We are immensely grateful to our volunteers — thank you!