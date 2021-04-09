I'd like to respond to Vince Beaudette's recent letter ("A cover for mob control," April 1).
It's long past time to stop trumpeting unfounded claims of widespread election fraud. After the 2020 general election, former president Donald Trump and his supporters filed more than 60 lawsuits alleging election misconduct. They lost all but one, which involved a small number of ballots in Pennsylvania and didn't change the outcome.
Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, said in dismissing one Pennsylvania challenge: "Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here." (www2.ca3.uscourts.gov/opinarch/203371np.pdf)
Some may think that making false claims of election fraud is a good way to win elections, but it is bad for the health of our politics and our society. It is time to give it up and focus on winning elections by winning hearts and minds, not by casting doubt on our elections.
Howard Goldberg
Chaska