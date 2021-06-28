Regarding the idea of critical race theory recently espoused in the letters section, I want to ask if Mr. Polunc is really interested in the kind of critical thinking that all schools should be teaching the future citizens of this democracy. His unquestioned assumption about “American exceptionalism” is nothing less than accepting the immoral appropriation of something not one’s own; for what was the colonial enterprise but theft? His assertion of “conservative values” too seems to be misunderstood or very limited; for what is the basic conservative core value but being responsible for one’s own actions? His own opinions come from an uncritical acceptance of an ideology that cannot stand the light of fact or truth.
There are countless examples of systemic racism in this country — the killing of George Floyd is only the most recent and public of these — and trying to understand just how this has happened, and is happening, must be a part of any curriculum designed to educate an informed electorate, the bedrock of our democracy. Consider the practice of “red-lining,” the wealth gap between Black and white Americans, the disparate incarceration ratios, to cite just a few obvious examples. Far from attempting to delegitimize this country (as the letter-writer so wrongly asserts), critical thinking about racism and race gives America a new kind of legitimacy based on historical realities and truly conservative notions of fairness and justice for all. The thing that makes this country really exceptional is the way that justice eventually finds its way into the national consciousness and then gets codified into law, but it takes an educated citizenry for that to happen. It’s a process of becoming the “more perfect” union we can imagine, but we’re not there yet.
Walter Cannon
Chaska