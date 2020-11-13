I wanted to take some time and both reflect and recognize a person who has touched so many lives in our community and recently passed away unexpectedly, and that’s Karen L Campbell.
Karen was a coordinator at The Lodge, a gathering spot for our active older adults and a part of the Chaska Community Center. Her personality was one of greeting every person with a big smile, a hug and words of encouragement. She was absolutely a bright light for so many, no matter the circumstances. She cared and took energy from the relationships she had and developed at The Lodge, or in other organizations that she was a part of or supported.
Karen was a perfect fit for her role at the Lodge. She greeted all with that energy that was Karen. She had that big smile and laugh and lived and loved people and life. It’s hard to imagine not going into The Lodge and not experiencing that greeting and her big smile and warm greetings!
I was always “Bobby” to Karen, which I don’t hear much any more, but she delivered it with a smile and that caring hug and I was glad to be called Bobby!
Karen joined the Chaska Cubs Board a few years ago and took that group by storm with her energy and willingness to dig in and make a difference. Nobody worked harder and with more enthusiasm than Karen. She loved life and she loved people.
It's why this pandemic was so difficult for Karen. The loss of that people interaction was really difficult for her.
We can learn a lot from Karen because she defined what community means. She didn’t care about one’s rank in life or what they looked like or sounded like, she was going to be a friend.
Karen was a builder of community and that light that Karen shined on others will be missed, but she leaves a legacy of what is important as we strive to be a community of people that cares about each other. That defined her and she would want us all to embrace that approach.
Karen had a deep faith and she was a significant Facebook poster, inspired to share and wanting to inspire us. Her actions supported her caring words. It was no show. It was real. It was Karen L. Campbell.
We will miss you Karen, and we will soldier on and work to follow your lead for caring about people, every person! God truly has added an angel.
Bob Roepke
Chaska