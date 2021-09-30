Recently, the owners in our neighborhood met for an orientation about the Neighborhood Watch Program. The office who presented the information was very good on the value of the program and how it can increase the safety in our area.
During the Q and A, the question was asked on how our Chaska Police Department is providing information to the students in all levels of our district schools on how the department operates and student safety considerations. The response is that there is little occurring right now due to budget cuts by both the district, as well as the city and county.
Many of us that attended the orientation feel that building a trust relationship with our police is key to a strong community. My request is that the police department and school district revisit their budgets beginning in the forthcoming year in meeting with all student levels.
Rich Gruenhagen
Chaska