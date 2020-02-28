Other than in history lessons, there is no place for blackface; nowhere, period.
The use of face paint that is any skin-tone other than your own is racist. The use of blackface in particular has a sole purpose to hurt, degrade, diminish, and demean African-Americans.
Blackface perpetuates dehumanizing stereotypes and its use must stop.
Simply stated: Blackface = Hate = Time to Educate!
Chaska can and should be better than this. Let's join together as a community to respect our neighbors and classmates; all of them.
Ellen K. Bean
Chaska