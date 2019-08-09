Can you top my giveaway list, which is what these Democratic wannabe presidents are using to challenge each other.
The Democratic candidates are all scrambling to promise to give away more free stuff than the other. This is nothing more than buying votes from young and poor people who do not realize that these are nothing but empty political promises that may not be possible to keep.
However, if these promises are kept, then in some way, at some time, those that believe the promise will probably have to pay for it, one way or another.
Not only do these Democrats want the government to pay off the existing student college debt, but also provide college free in the future. Unfortunately that is only the start of the giveaway list.
If they would just be honest they would come out and say “We are willing to buy your vote and here is what I will give you to get your vote." But no, they are politicians.
The most crazy, and likely the most expensive giveaway was, “Just raise your hand if you would provide free health care to people illegally in the U.S.," and they did raise their hands. No doubt when these people south of the U.S. border hear about free health care, the current crisis at our southern border will dramatically increase as will the number of illegals crossing our border.
Then these same Democrats will be complaining, most likely screaming, about children that are separated from their parents at the border. However, this separation was the process and law which was signed in 1997 by then-president Bill Clinton, a Democrat.
Working legal U.S. citizens that pay taxes are the ones that will be paying this unbelievable, sure to be a trillion dollar bill. These U.S. citizen taxpayers that may now be struggling to make ends meet for themselves and their families, taxpayers who are already helping support some U.S. citizens less fortunate with the taxes they currently pay.
I did not hear a thing that these Democrats were going to do for legal U.S. citizen taxpayers, the people that are paying their salary. They have forgotten they are supposed to be working for us.
But in reality they are politicians that only work for themselves; to improve their position, their pay, their benefits and win that next election.
Robert Hoyt
Victoria