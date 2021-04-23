April 18-24 marks the recognition of National Volunteer Week, and this year at Auburn Homes and Services, we are celebrating the resiliency of our volunteers.
Although the pandemic lockdown and protocols keep us from being physically together, our volunteers continue to find ways to support us from a distance.
Thousands of facemasks have been sewn to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Volunteers and community members made hundreds of cards of good wishes and day brighteners. Students made scarecrows and snowmen, and of course, Santa visited through the windows to check who was naughty or nice.
Fragrant flowers from gardens were delivered to brighten bedside tables in spring and summer. Our volunteers continue to support employees with appreciation snacks and personal messages of gratitude and encouragement.
These are just a few of the many ways our volunteers have remained supportive and caring to the Auburn community while remaining distanced.
Although we are still unable to have volunteers present on campus, I look forward to the day that we will be serving together in person. We are incredibly grateful for your service.
Please know that although we are distanced, you remain a valued partner in our work.
Ellen Cleath
Volunteer Coordinator
Auburn Homes and Services
Chaska Campus