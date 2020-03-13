I’d like to provide a student’s perspective on the items last week’s letter touched on. ("Public schools no longer safe," March 5.)
I think it should be noted that Lynn McHale is the manager of a Facebook group which disparages our district. Their group says unemployed students should shovel school parking lots. She and her group frequently share articles from Alpha News, a biased site with poor information sourcing, promotion of conspiracy theories and anti-Islamic propaganda.
First, climate change is scientific consensus, not theory. My younger sisters, who are in elementary school, have been taught it is important to recycle and to be mindful of how they impact the earth, our home. None of our teachers are preaching that the world is ending, but rather how we can be responsible caretakers of it.
Next, current sexual education tells girls things like they are a piece of tape, and the more times they are unstuck and restuck the less desirable they become. This is why so many teens struggle with low self-esteem, anxiety and depression. They are being reduced to pieces of tape, rather than humans with thoughts, emotions and worth. They are told if they unstick and restick, they will end up with horrific diseases and no one else will want them.
Current sexual education is full of fear tactics instead of information that could actually be useful. It focuses on STIs, rather than ways to be safe. “Real” sexual education includes information on consent, real information on sexual health, and teaches responsible behaviors.
Finally, as a white child attending ECCS, we are not being bullied into believing anything, or forced to apologize for white privilege. My sisters and I aren’t sitting in class having attention called to the color of anyone’s skin. My sisters are learning about the beauty in each person, building everyone up together. I am learning about cultures and struggles outside of my own. There is no shame in our souls about who we are.
Children should be a priority, and here’s what we need. We need to be taught how to be productive members of our town, state, country and planet. We all need to be taught how to be safe sexually. We also need to be taught the experiences of those around us so that we can all be successful regardless of race, gender, religion, sexuality or physical or mental limitations.
We need these things so that we can carry on the ideals of our country. We are supposed to be the land of the free but, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Until all are free, none are free.”
People who lash out rather than sit through an uncomfortable conversation regarding safe sex, racial inequality or religion to gain understanding of others are what stand between us and truly being free.
May this letter stand as proof that the "very skills" I need to "get through life" are not "sorely lacking." Imagine what I’ll be able to accomplish after another three years in high school.
Camdyn Neubeck
Chaska High School freshman