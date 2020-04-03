As an avid user of the great trail system that we are lucky to have here in the Chaska, Chanhassen and Victoria area, I need to point out that some people are littering after picking up the discharge from their four-legged friends.
They are not properly disposing of their animal's poop bag. Do not throw your blue or orange bag along the side of the trail. I have even seen them in the middle of Bavaria Road.
I realize that this is just a few, because if every dog owner that I pass daily did this there would be more poop bags than Gatorade bottles, energy drink cans and beer cans littering the trails.
So in the realm of community continuity, please dispose of your dog's waste properly. If disposal is an issue, then lead your dog deep into the woods to do his business, and while you are there, grab a can or two.
Mark Kalscheuer
Chaska