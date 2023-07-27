As a leader in the clean energy business community, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sen. Julia Coleman for her leadership in working across the aisle for a better future for all Minnesotans. Despite being in the minority, Sen. Coleman was lauded this session for her ability to influence legislation in a positive way for her community and our state.
Sen. Coleman worked to remove barriers to private property rights — by stopping HOAs from entirely and unreasonably banning solar systems — and investing in developing the market for clean technology entrepreneurs our state badly needs through the creation of Minnesota Energy Alley. By authoring these two bills — each included in the Environment and Energy Omnibus — Sen. Coleman showed it was possible to work across the aisle to get things accomplished.
The Minnesota Energy Alley provision is about investing in Minnesota’s clean tech entrepreneurs and fostering a robust ecosystem to support the next generation of climate tech. The Minnesota Energy Alley bill holds immense promise for our state's future as a clean energy technology leader.
As someone who works with clean energy businesses big and small, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to support the next generation of entrepreneurs. The clean energy transition is happening — and Sen. Coleman’s work is at the forefront of this change, helping to ensure Minnesota remains at the heart of this work across the country.
On behalf of the clean energy community, I sincerely thank Sen. Coleman for her outstanding leadership and dedication. I look forward to working alongside her and building a clean energy future for Minnesota.