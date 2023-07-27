As a leader in the clean energy business community, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sen. Julia Coleman for her leadership in working across the aisle for a better future for all Minnesotans. Despite being in the minority, Sen. Coleman was lauded this session for her ability to influence legislation in a positive way for her community and our state.

Sen. Coleman worked to remove barriers to private property rights — by stopping HOAs from entirely and unreasonably banning solar systems — and investing in developing the market for clean technology entrepreneurs our state badly needs through the creation of Minnesota Energy Alley. By authoring these two bills — each included in the Environment and Energy Omnibus — Sen. Coleman showed it was possible to work across the aisle to get things accomplished.

