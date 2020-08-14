It was a little warmer this year when we were able to promote our VFW Buddy Poppies this year. With the challenges of 2020, we were two months behind and short a few volunteers.
The weather or the weekend did not matter. Our community gave us their full support.
We wanted to say a special thank you to Fleet Farm, Cub Foods and Cooper's for their support as always.
All monies will go to veterans and their families in need, such as housing, transportation, socks for homeless vets and more.
Again, Chaska, Carver and surrounding neighbors, thank you for your support.
Mary Cataldo and Mike Peterson
Chaska VFW Poppy chairs