The 15th Annual Chaska Bash fundraiser was held on Friday, May 12, at the Chaska Event Center. The Chaska Bash is the Chaska High School’s sole fundraiser supporting academics, activities, arts and athletics. This year’s event proved to be a very special celebration not because of what was planned, but what unexpectedly transpired.
Our very own Chaska treasure, Bob Roepke, was honored at the event and so eloquently spoke about the history of Chaska High School, his experience as a CHS graduate, and what community, tradition and excellence means to him. Mr. Roepke even led the audience in three rounds of the cheer “We are Chaska we couldn’t be prouder and if you don’t believe us, we will yell a little louder!”
Shortly after Bob spoke, he underwent a medical episode. Individuals in attendance sprang into action to assess the situation and begin CPR, several guests called 911, and others ran to locate the AED. Event guests were shocked and respectfully made space for first responders. Many huddled in small groups to pray for Mr. Roepke. Everyone was very focused on one thing – the health and well-being of our community’s beloved Bob Roepke.
Prayers were answered when he was revived, awake and conscious for transfer to the hospital. Bob even gave bystanders a thumbs up as he was being loaded into the ambulance. Then in true Chaska fashion members of the community stepped up, brought the event back together and continued to celebrate, knowing this is what Bob would want. The community truly came together and focused on honoring CHS and the teachers, coaches, staff and administrators who give their time and talents on a daily basis to serve our kids.
The CHS Hawks community and family is unique with strong roots of excellence, tradition and community. The cheer “We are Chaska, we couldn’t be prouder and if you don’t believe us, we’ll yell a little louder” could not have had a stronger meaning that it did at the 15th annual Chaska Bash! Soar Hawks!
Former ECCS school board member and CHS parent