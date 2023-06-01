The 15th Annual Chaska Bash fundraiser was held on Friday, May 12, at the Chaska Event Center. The Chaska Bash is the Chaska High School’s sole fundraiser supporting academics, activities, arts and athletics. This year’s event proved to be a very special celebration not because of what was planned, but what unexpectedly transpired.

Our very own Chaska treasure, Bob Roepke, was honored at the event and so eloquently spoke about the history of Chaska High School, his experience as a CHS graduate, and what community, tradition and excellence means to him. Mr. Roepke even led the audience in three rounds of the cheer “We are Chaska we couldn’t be prouder and if you don’t believe us, we will yell a little louder!”

Tags

Events