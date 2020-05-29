Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
We live in an amazingly generous community. On Friday, May 15 the members of this community showed up in an unbelievable way.
They drove through the Chaska High School parking lot, opened the doors and trunks of their vehicles, and donated love in the form of bags of food, hygiene supplies, gift cards, cash/online money donations and genuine smiles to our Chaska Hawk Haul. ("Hawk Haul needs community support," May 14.)
On behalf of our Chaska High School Care Team and CHS staff, a heartfelt thank you for caring for our students and families in this meaningful way!
Editor's note: The author submitted this letter on behalf of the Chaska High School Care Team and CHS staff.
Tara Halvorson
College and Career Resource Center counselor
Chaska High School