The Chaska High School Robotics team would like to thank the community for their support and donations during our season: from purchasing a coupon card; to attending a fundraising event; and donating to our GoFundMe site.
The team was able to attend the world competition in Houston, Texas in April.
We ended up tied for third in the Roebling Division and in the top 20 teams for the entire world competition. It was a wonderful opportunity for the students. Thank you for your generosity!
Steve Peterson
Head Coach
Chaska High School Robohawks