Chaska VFW Post 1791 and Auxiliary would like to thank Cub Foods in Chanhassen; Cooper’s Foods and Chaser’s in Chaska; and Fleet Farm in Carver for letting us promote our veterans cause at their businesses. With their support, and with everyone’s generosity, we had an outstanding year.
We would also like to thank all our volunteers. A special shout-out to The Chaska Softball Association for joining in our Buddy Poppy Promotion. It was a great experience for all.
The community was there to support our veterans. The funds raised will go to local veterans here in Carver County; to those flying through the Minneapolis airport; and to various veterans homes and housing projects. The funds support mental health, provide transportation, housing and more.
Mary Cataldo
Poppy Chair
VFW Post 1791 Auxiliary