Just another case of nefarious activity within the system. These local people are being railroaded and sweet-talked into thinking all will be well with the new gravel pit expansion. ("Board delays vote on proposed gravel mining expansion," Dec. 5.)
Why wasn't there an environmental impact study done? There is a critical 'pond' nearby the proposed development acres that many summer birds and swans call a summer nesting area. What will this do to the quality of air and water of that pond?
How can a proposed level of 400 trucks a day possibly be acceptable on busy County Road 40? Why was there no traffic assessment done?
Ask the Carver County Soil & Water to look into the obvious pollution of the pond at East Union if this expansion passes.
These locals need a good environmental lawyer. They need one fast.
David and Cindy Knightly
Carver