The COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to a very successful 20-consecutive year run of Bridging collection drives in Chaska put on by the Chaska Rotary Club.

This year, donations to Bridging have been incredible because so many families are at home with extra time to clean out furnishings and household items in good condition they no longer need.

Both Bridging warehouses are full, plus an additional 20 fully loaded semi-trailers! Bridging has also been greatly slowed down by the protocols and safety measures from the COVID-19 mandates, allowing only about 30% of their normal distribution to clients.

Together, these two conditions have made it impossible for Bridging to accept another large donation from our collection drive at this time.

We look forward to, once again, provide Chaska with a Bridging collection drive in 2021! Thank you, Chaska community, for 20 years of support for Bridging, Inc.

Steve Mueller

Chaska Rotary Club

