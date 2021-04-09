Most of us believe for our democracy to work for us all it must include us all, no matter our race, background, income or zip code. Throughout our history we have fought to make sure every eligible American is able to cast their vote and have it counted. Our collective future relies on us to be a force for good and for justice.
But once again, as we read in last week’s paper, Mr. Beaudette ("A cover for mob control," April 1) is trying to divide us and sow doubt about the integrity of the outcome of our last election and gaslight the people of Carver County that what we are seeing with our own eyes happening with voter suppression laws in Georgia and across the country isn’t really happening.
This type of damaging, regressive rhetoric based on conspiracy theories is dangerous to our democracy.
We must remain focused on our future, and we have to make sure it includes all of us. We look forward together in building our country where we know the will of the people is the law of the land.
We must advance a more racially equitable, inclusive democracy. We must pass just laws such as HR1/S1. No exceptions.
Tracy Leggett
Chaska