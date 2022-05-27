As the daughter of a Vietnam-era veteran, I hold a special place in my heart for the parents, siblings, spouses and friends of those who served.
I cannot help but think of all the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn’t return home.
While we are all guilty of celebrating the unofficial start of summer and encouraging each other to “have a good weekend,” it is important to remember the reason for the holiday: Memorial Day is the day Americans set aside to honor those brave men and women who met tragic ends while defending our freedom. It is our duty to honor their sacrifices, to pray for their families, and to bow our heads in recognition of their service.
During our National Poppy Day distribution event taking place Thursday through Saturday, May 26-28, members of the American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57 will be distributing poppies as a tribute to our fallen warriors.
We invite local residents to stop by and see us from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Cooper’s Foods and Cub Foods in Chaska, and Mill’s Fleet Farm in Carver, or from noon to 8 p.m. at Chaser’s Beverage Center in Chaska to receive a poppy in exchange for a donation to wear in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We must never forget.
The poppy, which bloomed on the battlefields of France after World War I, has grown to become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. One hundred percent of donations received will go directly to help veterans, active military members and their families.
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, active military members, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans.
Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the United States. To learn more and to volunteer or join our organization, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/alachaskaunit57chaskamn or email us at ALAChaskaUnit57@gmail.com.
Jennifer Stolz
First Vice President
American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57