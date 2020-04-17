I read Eric Kraushar’s article on distance learning ("Going the distance," April 9). It is amazing to think about how fast all of our schools, teachers and students have had to adjust, and I wanted to express how impressed I am with my high school boy’s first week of distance learning.
Our youngest two children are a freshman and junior at Holy Family Catholic. The dedication, creativity, passion and care by our son’s teachers has been heroic. For our family, we have experienced an incredible peace of mind as we observe the work of our sons’ teachers. It has allowed our family to remain even more positive in these unprecedented times.
The first impression I got from our sons’ experience last week was a sense of normalcy. My boys were at their computers at 8 a.m. each morning and engaged in school until 2:45 p.m. When I poked my head into their bedroom, they were focused on live lessons or working with classmates on team projects. The periodic table of elements and papers dominate their computer screens. At 2:45 p.m., they are encouraged by health teachers and coaches to physically train — and they do. In such a chaotic time, these miraculous educators have helped “calm the waters” and have been a key source of structure for their students and their families.
Second, the academic rigor is still there. Teachers are dedicated and clever. They know their students and topics. They have done an incredible job of applying their trade and passion to the remote classroom — and it will only get better. Our teachers continue to hold our sons accountable for their education. They consistently challenge our boys (and assign homework) daily.
Third, it is not about the technology. At Holy Family, the teachers are using a wide variety of available and proven social and business tools to run their class. Everything is online and requires only common devices. No massive infrastructure needed.
Finally, the community these teachers and students have built is nothing short of miraculous. At Holy Family, each school day begins with community. Students meet for convocation in the gym for announcements, relevant topics, skits, prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Led by seniors, it is a source of family and encouragement. This community has translated to the virtual gym every morning. These seniors are amazing leaders and their ability to bring “the Family” to the virtual world is a testament to themselves and their teachers. This is available on Holy Family social media channels — you might find this helpful for your family.
I have a routine before I start my day. It includes reading about the “Saint of the Day.” How appropriate that the day I wrote this was the Feast Day of St. John Baptiste de la Salle, patron saint of educators. I am convinced that St. John Baptiste de la Salle has been watching over Holy Family (and all schools serving District 112 students) as you watch over our children.
Thank you. You are all saints!
Mike Richelsen
Chaska