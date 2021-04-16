Our country saw historic voter turnout in the 2020 election. Voters were engaged and meeting the moment. President Joe Biden won by a decisive margin in a free and fair election.
I served two Minnesota cities as a city clerk for 42 years. I worked continuously during my tenure to enfranchise voters and conduct fair and equitable elections. I participated in post-election audits and three statewide recounts demonstrating the integrity of Minnesota elections.
I am extremely concerned with laws being proposed across our country that will limit people’s access to voting and exercising their right.
Georgia just passed such a law. The new law includes: a shortened time frame for early and absentee voting, fewer ballot drop-boxes locations during early voting, restrictive voter ID laws, shortened early voting period for runoff elections and a ban on handing out food or water to people waiting in long lines to cast ballots. Restrictions such as these disproportionately impact our communities of color.
Georgia’s new law also allows the state legislature to choose the chair of the elections board instead of the Secretary of State.
People, please pay attention. Our democracy requires citizen participation. If voters are restricted from exercising their right to vote, we will no longer have a democracy. Currently 361 restrictive voting bills have been introduced in 47 states. Keep an eye on Texas and Arizona as well.
We must pass the “For the People Act” in the Senate. Please write your legislators now.
Deb Mangen
Carver