For the first time in over 200 years after an election, the United States of America did not have a peaceful transfer of power. This was due in large part to the “Big Lie” promulgated by many Republicans claiming voter fraud and polling station shenanigans.
Seeing an outcome of the “Big Lie” unfold right before our eyes on Jan. 6, 2021 in the form of elected representatives and senators refusing to accept and certify the 2020 election results and the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was gut-wrenching and disturbing.
Reading the words of local resident Vince Beaudette ("A cover for mob control," April 1) spreading more election misinformation was disgusting because the right to vote is fundamental in a democracy and should be encouraged.
In America we take pride in expanding access and the right to vote to all eligible citizens. That’s democracy’s shining beacon.
Minnesota has a stellar, verifiable record of voter participation and election management. Mr. Beaudette’s words to the contrary are a disservice to Minnesota voters and to Minnesotans who serve as election judges, especially those who risked their lives to work during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellen K. Bean
Chaska