In the eight years I have lived in Victoria, the town on the edge of farmland and filled with lakes has changed dramatically. “The Untethered Society” spoken about in the April Gazette wants to set down roots here. I am glad the city is vigilant in planning for its growing neighborhoods.
My concern is that the values and history of those who founded this once sleepy village will be uprooted and dismissed. The reason folks are attracted to Victoria is because of the founding values and nature of Christian virtues.
I live on land that was farmed by one family for over 100 years and where they worshiped under a great elm by the lake. The farmhouse is still there, reminding us of a dedicated farm family, the Zangers.
The very center of life for the founders was the St. Victoria Catholic Church. This city would not exist without a community bound together by its faith in God. Life revolved around this strong center when times were impossibly difficult and when celebrations gathered.
The shops and buildings you frequent were built in those days and what you love about Victoria is rooted there. Uproot those symbols and we become untethered … floating individuals without life giving connections.
I am not asking people to change their individual belief systems, but it is destructive to uproot the values established over years of hard-working families ground by faith in God.
It will cost a lot of money to change the logo … what else would it cost? To love Victoria is to love its history of dedication to God, country and one another.
Will we become a suburb of individuals rather than a people dedicated to one another’s good if this happens.
Gail Berger
Victoria