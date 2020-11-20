The discussion in your voting analysis of red vs. blue voting, "How come Joe Biden did better than other Democratic candidates?" ("Taking a left turn?" Nov. 12), mirrored national level discussion that I heard on the radio.
I am surprised at the question, because for years I have heard the Democrats asking why Republicans accept President Donald Trump — "He is such a poor leader of their party, he hurts their causes." Similarly I have seen many articles about prominent Republicans ending their support for President Trump.
It should then be no surprise that some Republicans voted for a change in president, but did NOT vote against Republican ideals; they continued to vote Republican for Congress, and at the state level.
Voting for Biden did not necessarily indicate a change from red to blue, but rather I believe that these Republicans were seeing President Trump as doing more harm than good.
Ted Larson
Chaska