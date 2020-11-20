letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

The discussion in your voting analysis of red vs. blue voting, "How come Joe Biden did better than other Democratic candidates?" ("Taking a left turn?" Nov. 12), mirrored national level discussion that I heard on the radio.

I am surprised at the question, because for years I have heard the Democrats asking why Republicans accept President Donald Trump — "He is such a poor leader of their party, he hurts their causes." Similarly I have seen many articles about prominent Republicans ending their support for President Trump.

It should then be no surprise that some Republicans voted for a change in president, but did NOT vote against Republican ideals; they continued to vote Republican for Congress, and at the state level.

Voting for Biden did not necessarily indicate a change from red to blue, but rather I believe that these Republicans were seeing President Trump as doing more harm than good.

Ted Larson

Chaska

