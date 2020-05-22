Spring means poppy season to me.
At this time of year, I am usually writing a letter to the editor in the Chaska paper. The letter would thank the local businesses for their support of advertising the VFW Buddy Poppy promotion with our poppy cards.
In April I look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new, sharing the VFW Buddy Poppy purpose. So, this year is different. No cards were distributed to the businesses or hung up in the club. And no announcement of our annual Buddy Poppy drive in May.
The VFW Buddy Poppy cards announce the upcoming Annual Poppy Days in May. This year it was scheduled May 15 through May 17. Volunteers would be outside of Cooper’s, Chaser’s, Cub and Fleet Farm promoting our VFW Buddy Poppies.
Last year we were able to get some young ball players to help us. I will miss their enthusiasm. I will miss the whole poppy team.
These monies have supported our local Carver County veterans and their families. Donations also go to various Minnesota Veterans Homes and facilities, the Armed Forces Service Center at the airport and many national VFW programs.
I have always been proud to be a part of a community that supports our veterans, every year.
If you wish to support our veterans, please mail a check to: Chaska VFW Auxiliary; 620 Creek Road, Chaska, MN 55318.
Mary Cataldo
Poppy Chair
Chaska VFW Post 1791