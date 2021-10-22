I am disappointed as I read the letters in the newspaper for Oct. 14. Our nation has become great for many reasons, but a major factor has been the education of citizens and strong belief in facts, information and knowledge. Unfortunately, that history seems to be losing favor.
Today anyone can say anything, and many people will believe them without any checking of the facts. This week one letter reported that there is no evidence of the effectiveness of masks in reducing the spread of COVID-19. ("Stand for freedom and unmask our kids.") It took me just minutes to find evidence from sources like Yale and Stanford Medicine.
They also claimed that masks were not necessary because there were no deaths from COVID between the ages of 10-19 in Minnesota. I have not verified if that is true, but so what. Would you want your child to be the first to die?
Death is not the only negative impact. Would you want your child hospitalized and put on a ventilator, and take up scarce ICU space? Would you want your child to become a long-hauler suffering long-term effects? Would you want your child to spread the disease to someone immunocompromised? Finally, would you want your child to be the incubator for a new more deadly variant?
Another, letter was concerned about damaging the American dream of home ownership. ("Expand, reaffirm American dream.") The writer made a number of claims, talking about socialism, universal basic income, and the national debt, and comparing percentage of land zoned for single family properties in suburbs (73%) with percentage for multifamily downtown (7%). I have not figured out what this means. It is like comparing number of blue houses in one community to red ones in another.
To just add some reality, the definition of socialism is “a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.” And has nothing to do with welfare programs.
The claim our growing national debt is due to social welfare programs is false. Actually, our growing debt can be traced to tax breaks for the wealthy from President Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics. Yes, the name was dropped during the Reagan years, but the policy has not. Since the Reagan years our national debt has grown, as has the growing wealth of the super rich.
Jim Weygand
Carver