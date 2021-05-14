It has been a little disheartening to read some of the recent letters to the editor posted in the opinion pages.
One specifically caught my attention — titled “Democracy requires citizen participation” posted April 15. It appears that the writer fully consumed the lies about the newly passed Georgia voting laws presented by President Joe Biden (who received four Pinocchios from the liberal Washington Post for false claims about the Georgia voting law), Stacey Abrams, and other Democrat operatives.
This includes lies concerning shortened voting timeframes, bans on food and water, fewer drop boxes for mailed out ballots — and the infamous “Jim Crow 2.0” claim.
Perhaps if the writer of that letter did her homework, she would have discovered the lies/myths. It may have taken simple reading of the Georgia Election Integrity law, or a simple search of other than left-leaning media.
The most egregious lie concerns the “restrictive voter ID laws.” The Georgia law requires one of several types of identification for those requesting absentee ballots, including driver’s license, or state ID card, or partial Social Security number.
I believe that it is “racially demeaning” to insist that minorities are unable, or unwilling to either obtain or already have suitable identification. Note: IDs are required in Minnesota for absentee ballot verification — apparently Minnesota must also have “restrictive voter ID laws.” Our neighbor, Wisconsin, requires photo identification for absentee ballot applications — is that also restrictive to minorities?
Shouldn’t we believe that true democracy will require that only those who are legally qualified to vote in that jurisdiction will be the only ones allowed to vote there — and prove that they are who they claim to be?
Think about IDs — specifically photo IDs — required to board an airplane, to obtain a COVID vaccine, in many cases to cash a check, often required when applying for something simple as a library card, or to pick up “will call tickets” for sporting events, movies, concerts, etc. All activities that have less impact on the nation than voting.
So what is “restrictive” about verifiable identification of those attempting to cast a ballot?
It is ironic that corporations and even Major League Baseball (MLB) have relied on the lies and have attempted to ‘punish’ Georgia — MLB went so far as to move 2021 All-Star game to a state (Colorado) which has more restrictive voting laws in most cases than Georgia, and into a city — Denver — that is less diverse than Atlanta — and deprived many minority businesses in Georgia of participating in an estimated $100 million business boost based on the All-Star game.
Perhaps the title should be changed to “Democracy requires truthfully informed citizen participation” — but only if truth and facts override the misstatements, distortion, and out right political lies that have been spread.
Steven T. Rasmussen
Chaska