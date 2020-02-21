Editor's note: The author is responding to a letter that appeared in another publication last week, but is running in the Chaska Herald ("Strengthen open meeting law") this week.
Good grief! In a day and age in which we have more than enough fake news, I was astonished to read a recent letter to the editor wherein Tom Funk claimed that I spoke in favor of "abolishing" the open meeting law. I did nothing of the sort.
When addressing the Victoria City Council on Jan. 27, I expressed an interest in holding the legislature to the same standard of transparency that local school boards and city councils must abide by. Currently the Minnesota State Legislature exempts itself from having to abide by the Minnesota open meeting law.
I don't want to abolish the open meeting law. I don't want less transparency. I want more and I want it from the state legislature. I want our legislature to operate under the same rules and regulations it passes for others.
If you're interested in the facts, please watch the video of the Victoria City Council meeting on Jan. 27.
Tom Funk, please review the video — so much for information integrity.
Sen. Scott Jensen
Chaska