I enjoyed your article on the National Wildlife Refuges in the metro area ("5 things to know about the wildlife refuge," June 10).
I consider myself an avid outdoorsman and conservationist. I believe that everyone should be aware of resources available to get outside and enjoy nature.
The article states that these NWR’s are free and open to the public. I find this a bit misleading.
As a waterfowl hunter, I purchase a Federal Duck Stamp each year. Federal Duck Stamps not only allow me to take game, but also promote conservation through the National Wildlife Refuge System. “For every dollar spent on Federal Duck Stamps 98 cents goes directly to purchase vital habitat or acquire conservation easements for protection in the National Wildlife Refuge System” (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service).
I encourage everyone that promotes conservation or enjoys these NWR’s to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp to ensure that these lands will continue to improve and grow.
Nick Torgerson
Chaska