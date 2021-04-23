In a recent letter to the editor ("Voice your opposition to bill," April 15), the writer raised several questions that I'd like to address.
Donald Trump lead in some of the early vote counts because many of his supporters chose to vote in person on Election Day rather than vote early by mail. Many Joe Biden supporters chose to vote early by mail. Mail-in ballots take longer to process, so they were not fully represented in the early counts.
The writer also complained about people receiving unsolicited mail-in ballots. However, there is no such thing as an unsolicited mail-in ballot. What the writer was referring to are mail-in ballot applications, not the ballots themselves. Election officials only send mail-in ballots to qualified voters who apply for them.
Howard Goldberg
Chaska