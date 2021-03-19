I am an engineer working in the renewable energy field. Joe Polunc’s letter to the editor regarding energy was based on his opinion and without knowledge of all of the facts ("Cannot deliver what is promised," Feb. 25).
Joe inaccurately concluded that renewable energy was responsible for the recent energy problem in Texas. So, I wanted to correct his opinions with accurate information for all the readers.
The grid problems Texas experienced were a direct result of having not winterizing their grid. They have been warned multiple times that this was a problem. For peak power demand in the winter Texas relies on natural gas and not renewables like Joe implied.
Very simply, renewable energy was not the major cause of their problem. Dan Woodfin the senior director of the Texas grid ERCOT stated the following stats. In the winter months only 7% of their power was expected to come from wind. Whereas 80% of their demand was expected to be supplied from natural gas. When that 'reliable natural gas' was offline and failed them is when the major problems occurred.
Joe had more inaccurate facts about the efficiency of solar panels. Simply stated, they are just plain wrong. A solar panel slowly degrades over time in the elements. It is called degradation. In year 25 a solar panel will produce anywhere from 80% to 92% of what it produced in year one, based on the specs of the manufacturer. Not bad for something that has experienced the sun, wind, rain, snow, hot and cold for 25-plus years. Also, not even remotely close to 75% drop in efficiency claimed by Joe.
Joe continued his inaccurate information stating that panels are hard to recycle. He also conveniently forgot to mention the flip side of another source like nuclear power and the byproduct nuclear waste and the problems associated with disposal.
Regarding the misinformation on solar panels. A typical solar panel will consist of by material 82% glass, 7% aluminum and 7% plastic. We currently recycle those materials every day. By 2050 it is estimated that the value of material from recycling solar panels will exceed $15 billion.
Now to present a more forward-thinking view from the next generation that will lead us into the future. Students at the University of St. Thomas did a study on solar in the USA. They determined if just one-third of the land that is currently in conservation reserve program (CRP) was covered with solar panels that we could produce all the power we are currently using in the USA. This is typically marginal land and just shows you what is possible when we look for solutions.
People don’t like change, but the world will change whether you like it or not. I like to accept change as looking forward which is much more exciting than looking backwards.
I encourage everyone to embrace change in all aspects of their world because the future will be a much more exciting world.
Richard Tisdale
Chaska