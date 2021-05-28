Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen), how can you claim to represent all the constituents of District 47B when you won’t hold any public forums?
The only Town Halls you held were back in January of 2019, and February of 2020, and you let Scott Jensen do the talking.
I am a member of Chaska Indivisible, and we have given you three opportunities to speak with us. Your response was either “I’ll pass,” or there was no response.
During the 2020 election, you were invited to participate in no less than three public forums: a candidate forum with Chaska Indivisible; a Carver County 350 forum; and the forum hosted by Denny Laufenburger. For all three, you were a no-show. (And, with the last forum, the GOP candidates were allowed to choose the date.)
You have offered four 15-minute virtual office visits per week during DOVID. But, how is that representing the 30,000-plus eligible voters of the district? How can your constituents hold you accountable when you will only speak one on one, and not in a public setting? Readers, do you see a pattern here?
Greg Boe, talk to us about why you co-sponsored a voter ID bill; why you support bills that siphon money from the public schools; why you voted against the ERA for the Minnesota Constitution; and why you passed on a House resolution to condemn the violence against the police and the assault on our Democracy on Jan. 6, 2021?
No matter the color of our skin, our religious beliefs, our ethnicity, or our sexual orientation, we all want to feel heard and represented. The voters of District 47B deserve a representative who will engage with his constituents, and make an effort to truly represent.
Nancy Haaheim
Chaska